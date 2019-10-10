Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RUTH. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 1,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,134. The company has a market cap of $587.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

