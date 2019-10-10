SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $6.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00839036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00197436 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089893 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004166 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4,545.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

