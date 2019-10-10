salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $97,377.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,249.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,339 shares of company stock worth $42,770,272 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $146.41. 2,612,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,131. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point set a $193.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

