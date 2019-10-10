Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. Savara has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 43.3% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

