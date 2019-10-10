Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index comprises approximately 0.6% of American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 2.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,686. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

