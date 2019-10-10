Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV owned 0.40% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $40,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 85,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. 20,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

