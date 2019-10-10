Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.55. 25,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,853. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.