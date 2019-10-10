Scout Investments Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Varex Imaging worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Varex Imaging news, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price objective on Varex Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

