Scout Investments Inc. Sells 162,811 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,811 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of Dycom Industries worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

