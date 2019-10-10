Sebastian Evans Purchases 22,000 Shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Stock

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$22,440.00 ($15,914.89).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Sebastian Evans sold 59,000 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.75), for a total transaction of A$62,422.00 ($44,270.92).

On Wednesday, September 25th, Sebastian Evans sold 57,000 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.74), for a total transaction of A$59,850.00 ($42,446.81).

On Friday, September 13th, Sebastian Evans bought 26,642 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,438.67 ($1,020.33).

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sebastian Evans bought 1,062,986 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,889.58 ($22,616.72).

On Thursday, August 29th, Sebastian Evans bought 7,500 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$405.00 ($287.23).

On Monday, August 26th, Sebastian Evans bought 123,096 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$6,647.18 ($4,714.31).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Sebastian Evans bought 550 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$596.20 ($422.84).

NCC traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$1.10 ($0.78). 67,244 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.01. Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of A$1.30 ($0.92).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. Naos Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.00%.

About Naos Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

