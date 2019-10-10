Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEEL shares. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Seelos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEEL stock remained flat at $$0.86 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

