Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 115,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.15. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

