SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 232 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 427,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in United Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 156,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.85. 47,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.14. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

