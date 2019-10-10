SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.