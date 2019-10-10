SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,979. The stock has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $140.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

