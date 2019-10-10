SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,867,453,000 after acquiring an additional 177,296 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

