SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. 3,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,369. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

