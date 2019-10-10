Severfield’s (SFR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SFR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Severfield in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Severfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of Severfield stock opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.16. Severfield has a 52 week low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.80 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of $222.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.15.

In related news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63).

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

