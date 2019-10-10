Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $539.26.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,044. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $557.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.