Shift (SHIFT) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. Shift has a total market cap of $730,077.00 and $5,698.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,469,915 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

