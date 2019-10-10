ShowHand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,908.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. ShowHand has a market cap of $28,645.00 and $18,908.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01031609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00087837 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

