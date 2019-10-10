Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.52

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and traded as high as $104.50. Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at $101.55, with a volume of 5,144 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

About Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM)

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.