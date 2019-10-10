SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits Market Cap of $6.79 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and OKEx. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $1.49 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00202916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.01030417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087970 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.