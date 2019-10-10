SmartCash (SMART) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $186,614.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.04 million and $186,614.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,550.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.02243493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.59 or 0.02697528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00676899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00654482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00440881 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.