Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.54. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 2,083 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on SMSI shares. ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $201.75 million, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,599.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

