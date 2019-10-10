Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $301.08

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $301.08 and traded as low as $191.16. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 44,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap lowered their price objective on shares of Somero Enterprises from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

