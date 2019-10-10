SounDAC (XSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $183.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $131,590.00 and $183.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001041 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001984 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

