Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given $34.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

