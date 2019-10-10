SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.05. 2,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,148. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6903 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

