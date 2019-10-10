Spectiv (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $197,388.00 and approximately $6,321.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00202988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.01028364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,533,727 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

