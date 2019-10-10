Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,435. Spire has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $30,137.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

