Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Trimmed by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. cut its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,334 shares during the quarter. Spotify makes up about 9.7% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hillman Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Spotify worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Spotify during the third quarter worth $339,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,931,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spotify by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of Spotify stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $168.10.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

