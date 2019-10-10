Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.21. Sprott shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 83,300 shares traded.

SII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.32. The firm has a market cap of $790.60 million and a PE ratio of 54.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$21.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

