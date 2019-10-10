SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.55% of SPX Flow worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the second quarter worth $28,111,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in SPX Flow by 133.4% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 630,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 360,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the second quarter worth $3,302,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in SPX Flow by 7.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,260,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,118,000 after acquiring an additional 164,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.12. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

