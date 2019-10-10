Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STMP. Roth Capital upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Stamps.com from $50.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.92.

STMP stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $226.75.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 165,719 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

