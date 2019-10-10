State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 12,872 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of LHC Group worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 148.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 576.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 227.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 137,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.91. 443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,200. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.84 and a twelve month high of $129.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

