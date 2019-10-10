State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHGE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 58.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 211,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 78,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 449.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 648,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 530,243 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHGE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 169,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHGE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

