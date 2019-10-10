State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,879 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in United Rentals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Rentals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after acquiring an additional 929,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,316,000 after acquiring an additional 89,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.82.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

