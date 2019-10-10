State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Position Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

