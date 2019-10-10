Stone House Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 182.5% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3,746.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

