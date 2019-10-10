Storj Achieves Market Cap of $18.17 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Storj has a market cap of $18.17 million and $633,725.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01029002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00088035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi, CoinTiger, Liqui, Binance, ABCC, OKEx, Bittrex, IDAX, Tidex, Poloniex, Liquid, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

