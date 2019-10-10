Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Stock Price Down 50%

Shares of Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) traded down 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 30,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 36,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

