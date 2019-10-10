StrongHands Masternode Tops 1-Day Volume of $179.00 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a total market capitalization of $98,673.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00640195 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026674 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003850 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,547,850 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

