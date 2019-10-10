Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 217,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,480. The stock has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

