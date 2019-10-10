Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives C$58.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore set a C$63.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total value of C$1,045,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$328,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,895,598. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,070.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,917. The company has a quick ratio of 10,082.25, a current ratio of 10,847.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$43.13 and a 1-year high of C$59.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.44.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24. The business had revenue of C$10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

