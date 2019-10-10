Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.00, 218,052 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 370,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $213,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,006 shares of company stock worth $325,322.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

