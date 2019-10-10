Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.61. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.92.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. On average, analysts predict that Sunworks Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

