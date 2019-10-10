Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.25

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 11197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,018.2% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 14,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

