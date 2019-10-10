Swarm City Price Tops $0.21 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Swarm City token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002516 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Swarm City has a market cap of $1.83 million and $585,339.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 243.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.01032244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.