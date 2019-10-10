Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.73

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.73 and traded as high as $50.22. Swisscom shares last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 3,054 shares traded.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

